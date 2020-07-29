Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS Archant

Long Ashton and Gordano has had more deaths linked to the coronavirus than anywhere else in North Somerset, new figures show.

Fifteen people died of Covid-19 in the ward – which includes Failand, Tickenham, Wraxall, Clapton-in-Gordano, Walton-in-Gordano, Weston-in-Gordano and Portbury – between March and June.

In these cases, coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

At the other end of the scale, Wedmore and Mark have had no coronavirus deaths – the lowest of North Somerset’s 26 areas.

In North Somerset, 144 people have died since the start of the pandemic with 22 deaths linked to coronavirus in June.

The figures have been released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and have been broken down into Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) which contain roughly 7,000 people.

The interactive map allows you to find out how many coronavirus-related deaths there have been in an area, along with the total number of deaths.

Other areas with higher numbers of deaths include Burnham with 13, Winscombe, Langford and Blagdon with 14, South Worle, West Wick and St Georges with 12 and Clevedon central ward with 10.

In Weston, there have been eight deaths in Weston town centre, seven in Clarence ward, six on the Hillside, four in Milton, two on the Bourville estate and none in the Winterstoke area.

North Worle has seen five coronavirus deaths, while nine people have died from Covid-19 in mid Worle.

According to figures from Public Health England (PHE), 910 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Tuesday) in North Somerset – up from 909 the same time on Monday.

The health body is now including pillar two tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside pillar one tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset now stands at 425 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 463.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 581 over the period, to 300,692.

North Somerset’s cases were among the 13,162 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 18 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.