Pictures: Secret World welcomes badger cubs despite hardships

Orphaned badger cubs at Secret World. Picture: Secret World Secret World

An East Huntspill animal sanctuary has welcomed a trio of adorable badger cubs, despite facing difficulties due to the corona virus.

Secret World patron, Chris Packham diling a segement for the One show at the centre. Picture: Secret World Secret World patron, Chris Packham diling a segement for the One show at the centre. Picture: Secret World

The first orphaned cub, called Monty, was brought to the Secret World Animal Sanctuary from Gwent after it was found cold and crying in the rain.

A second cub was transferred from another centre, and staff rescued an older badger cub from Yeovil.

A Secret World spokesman said: “They are both doing well – their eyes have just opened, and they are taking from the bottle very well.

“The older badger cub doesn’t need the bottle anymore. He’s enjoying chicken, scrambled eggs and sausages, and milk for lapping.

Badger cub Monty when he arrived at Secret World. Picture: Secret World Badger cub Monty when he arrived at Secret World. Picture: Secret World

“As social animals, it is good they have each other, and they are just starting play.

“We will be keeping a record of their progress on social media.”

The spokesman added the sanctuary continues to help wildlife ‘as best it can’, but all fundraising events have been cancelled until July.

In response to the difficulties faced by the sanctuary and similar rescue centres up and down the country, Secret World patron Chris Packham filmed a segment for the One Show at the centre last week highlighting the difficulties charities are experiencing with no volunteers and reduced staff.

Secret World founder Pauline Kidner said: “We know that people are experiencing great hardship so we fully understand that donated food and supplies have stopped arriving at our doors.

“However, if anyone can donate to the care of our animals, we would be very grateful.

“We are doing our best to capture as much of the work being carried out at the centre so that it can go on social media and see the dedication of our staff.”

The centre is also looking for people who own land which could be used as a release site for rehabilitated animals.

A Secret World spokesman said: “Our orphaned animals, having completed a veterinary protocol, require a new release site to give them the best chance.

“If you have somewhere suitable, safe and away from persecution, and would like to offer your land as a potential release site for rehabilitated wildlife, we would love to hear from you.

“Contact our wildlife release coordinator Jamie Kingscott on 01278 768720.”