New coronavirus rapid testing site and longer opening hours

Published: 9:14 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 9:23 AM February 5, 2021

An additional coronavirus rapid testing site has is due to open in North Somerset next week.

Number 65, in Nailsea High Street, will be used as a testing centre from Tuesday. This site joins Somerset Hall, in Portishead, and Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Weston, which both opened last month.

Opening hours have also been extended on all three sites. The testing sites are open seven days a week from 8.30am-5pm, and until 7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

People who are unable to work from home and have no symptoms of Covid-19 can get tested weekly at one of the three centres.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “With our community rapid testing currently supporting people who cannot work from home during lockdown, we have extended the opening hours to give more opportunities for people to get tested outside the standard 9am-5pm.

“The centres were already open seven days a week, but the daily earlier start time and later closing times twice a week should help people fit the tests into their individual schedules.

“The extra site at Nailsea will also make it easier for people living in this area to get their regular tests.”

Rapid testing, which takes around five minutes and gives results in under an hour, helps find people who are infectious with Covid-19 but do not have symptoms. This enables them to isolate and helps prevent the virus from spreading.

Anyone aged 16 and over who lives or works in North Somerset can get tested, with critical workers and volunteers who cannot work from home during lockdown encouraged to get tested at least once a week.

North Somerset Council’s director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: ““It can be a very worrying time if you are unable to work from home, when we are being asked to stay there as much as possible, so getting yourself tested will help you know you are doing all you can to protect yourself and your family from the infection.”

People who receive a negative test must still follow Covid safety guidelines. To book, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rapidtesting.



