Coronavirus rates at highest level in North Somerset at nation goes into lockdown

Published: 1:15 PM January 5, 2021

Coronavirus rates are at their highest levels in North Somerset since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus rates in North Somerset have hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

The latest reported figures show the seven-day rate per 100,000 of population is 326.9.

Rates previously peaked at 305.5 during the November lockdown and 68.4 during the spring.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday evening, North Somerset Council's health leaders are urging people to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

The authority's deputy leader and executive member for health, councillor Mike Bell said: “Our rates have risen sharply in the last couple of days to a level we have not yet seen in North Somerset.

"Therefore it’s essential that everyone respects the new rules in place and works together to bring infection rates down.

“We know from the previous lockdowns that these measures work and we can turn it around.

"Everyone’s previous efforts have made our rates go down, so if we all work together, we know we can do it again.

“It’s been said many times, this is a marathon, and you might be feeling like you’re hitting the wall.

"But, there’s hope now that we didn’t have in the previous lockdowns as vaccinations are happening.

"People are already getting protected against Covid-19, and many more will get the opportunity during the coming weeks.

“So, while the prospect of the lockdown might feel daunting, it's more vital than ever that we all play our part so that we can all look forward to enjoying more freedoms again as the year progresses.”

People must now remain at home and can only leave for specific reasons including, to go to work - where working from home isn’t possible - for exercise, for shopping for essentials, for medical assistance and to escape domestic abuse.

All schools are closed for face to face learning until at least February half-term, except for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

Clinically extremely vulnerable people must begin shielding and will shortly receive a letter from government.

Director of public health, Matt Lenny, added: “A new high in our rates shows us that Covid is more present than ever in our community right now, and we also know the new variant is much more transmissible than the previous version, so please do all you can to protect yourselves, and each other.”

The North Somerset Together support network can help people access essential support at home. For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together or call 01934 427437.



