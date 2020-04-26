Advanced search

Villagers helping people in need during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:27 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 26 April 2020

Villagers are helping people who are self-isolating to access food and medicine.

Archant

Archant

Volunteers in Cleeve are helping vulnerable people to access food and medicines during the pandemic.

Villagers have set up a community resilience group to ensure the elderly and those with underlying health conditions have the support they need.

A community resilence spokesman said: “We are able to assist if required. Every household in the village has had a leaflet with our contact details delivered to them and the parish council is regularly updating its Facebook page with useful information.

“It would be fair to say that the community spirit within the village is coming to the fore and people are receiving the help they need.

“We are there to support them if required.”

The contact numbers for the community resilience team in Cleeve are Steve on 01934 834412 or 07988 656023 or Ross on 07974 308398.

You can also follow Cleeve Parish Council on Facebook.

