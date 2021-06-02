New Covid-19 testing site opens in Brean

Published: 4:15 PM June 2, 2021

A new, walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened for locals and holidaymakers at the Seagull Inn in Brean.

The new testing site, in South Road, opened on Saturday and is only available to those with Covid-19 symptoms, which include a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to people's sense of smell or taste.

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms can get a test at the site, or by booking a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.

The site will operate from 8am-8pm, seven days a week and will be in place until at least mid-September 2021.

Somerset County Council director of public health, Professor Trudi Grant, said: “The new Test and Trace site at Brean is a welcome addition to our network of testing sites in Somerset and we are really grateful to the owners.

“We know the area is popular with holidaymakers and the area will be busier over the summer holidays, so it’s great that we have been able to set up a new testing site, hopefully making it easier for people to get tested.

You may also want to watch:

”Testing has a key role to play in helping us to minimise the spread of the virus and contain variants.”

David Scott, who owns The Seagull Inn, said: “We are just pleased to be able to help out in this way.

"The area does get busy, especially over the six weeks in the summer, so hopefully this will prove to be a useful facility. And, if everything does go according to plan, we will have The Seagull Inn up and running again next year.”

Somerset’s Public Health team are keen for people to enjoy their new freedoms, but urge the public to do so safely and remember the guidelines around hands, face, space and let fresh air in, ideally try and spend plenty of time outdoors.

The council added that one in three people with coronavirus will not have symptoms, and everyone is encouraged to test for Covid-19 before they travel.

Find out more information about how to access free lateral flow tests here, log-on to Coronavirus – Get a test if you do not have symptoms (somerset.gov.uk)