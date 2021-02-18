Coronavirus vaccinations move to next phase in North Somerset

Published: 4:29 PM February 18, 2021

Local health and care organisations are moving to the next stage of the Covid-19 vaccine programme in the area.

The news comes after coronavirus jabs have been offered to everyone in the top four priority groups, as set by the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI), across North Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG).

Vaccinations are now being made available to people in three priority groups. They are people aged 65-69, people aged 16 – 64 who are classified as clinically vulnerable because they have a range of clinical conditions identified by the JCVI that increase their risk from coronavirus, as well as people recently added to the updated Shielded Patient List.

The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Healthier Together partnership is advising people in any of these three groups that they will be contacted to book their vaccination appointment.

People aged 65-69 are being encouraged to book appointments at Ashton Gate Vaccination Centre or at one of seven local community pharmacies. This can be done by logging on to the national booking service at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119.

The partnership says GP-led vaccination sites will focus initially on the clinically vulnerable because of the relationship between general practice and those with long term conditions and continuity of care.

People aged between 65 and 69 who have also been added to the Shielded Patient List will have the option of booking an appointment at Ashton Gate or community pharmacy or waiting to be contacted by their GP.

Clinical lead for the BNSSG Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Dr Tim Whittlestone, said: “We have had great take-up of vaccine appointments for our next priority groups already and I would encourage anyone who receives an invite to book their appointment as soon as possible.

“We have a range of vaccination sites across the area to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is safe, simple, and will offer you and those around you crucial protection against this virus.”

The partnership says there is still the opportunity for people in the top four priority groups who haven’t yet been vaccinated to book an appointment. They are advised to use the national booking system to book their vaccine or contact their local GP.

Local people are also being asked not to contact any vaccination site or visit them without an appointment.

For more information about the roll-out of the vaccination programme in the area, including full details of the vaccination locations and travel support, log-on to the Healthier Together website.