Business to support Weston RNLI with 50km trek

Costain Ltd will support Weston RNLI. Picture: Weston RNLI Weston RNLI

A Yatton business has chosen to support Weston’s RNLI with a sponsored trek.

Costain Ltd will, on July 6, embark on a 50km hike across the Brecon Beacons in South Wales to help the RNLI raise money for the lifeboat station.

The 10-person team will tackle the tough walk, testing their limits with challenging climbs and steep descents across mountain ranges and through the training ground of the SAS.

This is not forgetting the ascent to the top of Pen y Fan and reaching the highest peak in southern Britain.

A business spokesman said: “It will be a huge sense of accomplishment for the whole team when they have crossed the finish line.

“The team will be training over the coming months to prepare for Trekfest, they will tackle Pen y Fan on May 11.”

The team is aiming to raise a minimum of £1,000 team sponsorship.

To donate, visit their JustGiving page.