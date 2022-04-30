Lifeguards needed for Brean and Burnham beaches

The RNLI are on the lookout for lifeguards to keep swimmers safe on the Somerset coastline this summer.

Burnham, Brean and Berrow beaches will need lifeguards to man the shore in a fantastic paid opportunity.

The roles will begin during the holiday season from July 2 to September 4. Training will be provided.

As a lifeguard, applicants will be expected to help people stay safe while they enjoy the beach, share practical safety advice with beach goers and physically rescue anyone who gets into difficulty.

They will also provide first aid to casualties and help with conduct missing people searches.

Lifeguards will work seven days a week from 10am to 6pm and applicants must meet strict fitness requirements.

These include a 400 metre swim in seven minutes and 30 seconds, with the first 200 metres completed in three minutes and 30 seconds.

A 200 metre beach run in 40 seconds, 25 metre underwater and 25 metre swim in 50 seconds.

Applicants must be over the age of 16, and will need a national vocational beach lifeguard qualification (NVBLQ).

To apply, visit the RNLI website here.