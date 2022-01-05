News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston's Coastguard needs more volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:36 AM January 5, 2022
Weston Coastguard

Weston Coastguard - Credit: Sub

Could you volunteer for the coastguard?

The Coastguard at Weston needs more volunteers to deliver life-saving missions at sea.

Recruitment is open until January 25.

Candidates must be over the age of 18 and have a full driving licence, they must also live within a 20 minutes drive and pass a health and fitness check.

The role does not need prior experience and the coastguard will provide full training.

As a rescue officer, roles will include cliff, mud and water rescue and will also conduct missing persons searches and provide casualty care.

Weston-super-Mare's coastguard was called to five emergencies yesterday (Saturday).

Weston-super-Mare's coastguard. - Credit: Archant

Station officer at Weston Coastguard, Matt Greatorex, said: "Giving up your free time to serve the local community and helping people in need is hugely rewarding.

Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
  2. 2 Christmas lights display wins national competition
  3. 3 Travel firm repairs children's bikes - for free!
  1. 4 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
  2. 5 Banwell Christmas float raises more than £1,500 for charity
  3. 6 Artists help brighten-up Walliscote School playground
  4. 7 Average house price in south west now £294,000: Report
  5. 8 Schools working 'extremely hard' as pupils return amid Omicron surge
  6. 9 Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications
  7. 10 Recycle your real tree - and help good causes

"We attend a huge variety of different situations, which means that no one job is the same.

"On average we are called out around 120 times a year, and train once a week to ensure we maintain our high level of skills and competence.

"You don’t need any prior experience to join as specialist training, protective clothing and equipment is provided."

To apply, email the coastguard at area12@mcga.gov.uk.

Coastguard
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runway Weston Google Street View

Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV sexual assault investigation ASP

CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe

Paul Jones

person
Argos distribution centre, near Bridgwater.

Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person