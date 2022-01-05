Weston's Coastguard needs more volunteers

Could you volunteer for the coastguard?

The Coastguard at Weston needs more volunteers to deliver life-saving missions at sea.

Recruitment is open until January 25.

Candidates must be over the age of 18 and have a full driving licence, they must also live within a 20 minutes drive and pass a health and fitness check.

The role does not need prior experience and the coastguard will provide full training.

As a rescue officer, roles will include cliff, mud and water rescue and will also conduct missing persons searches and provide casualty care.

Weston-super-Mare's coastguard. - Credit: Archant

Station officer at Weston Coastguard, Matt Greatorex, said: "Giving up your free time to serve the local community and helping people in need is hugely rewarding.

"We attend a huge variety of different situations, which means that no one job is the same.

"On average we are called out around 120 times a year, and train once a week to ensure we maintain our high level of skills and competence.

"You don’t need any prior experience to join as specialist training, protective clothing and equipment is provided."

To apply, email the coastguard at area12@mcga.gov.uk.