Council agrees to purchase Birnbeck Pier from its private owner

Final plans to save Birnbeck Pier have been announced after its owners agreed to sell the pier to North Somerset Council.

The council and the RNLI have formally agreed to work together to renovate Birnbeck Pier, bringing vital lifesaving work back onto the island and allowing public access to the Victorian pier once again. It will be purchased 'as soon as possible'.

A significant programme of works to renovate the pier and provide a new lifeboat station will be phased over several years. This will be funded through a variety of sources including the RNLI, Historic England and other grants.

The council and the RNLI will work closely with, and be guided by, Historic England in order to collaborate and secure specific grants and trusts reserved for restoration and community projects to fund the venture.

The council has been working for some time to secure a future for the pier and announced in June 2020 that the RNLI were looking to move its life-saving operations back to the island, significantly improving its access to the water.

The North Jetty at Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for placemaking and economy, said: “Thanks to the huge amount of work behind the scenes, we have finally reached this significant milestone and taken a massive step towards restoring Birnbeck.

You may also want to watch:

"The pier's private owner, CNM Estates, has agreed to sell the pier to the council, and we are keen to acquire Birnbeck as soon as possible. I am delighted that we have been able to avoid the compulsory purchase order process, which would have been overly complex and time consuming.

"Together with the RNLI and Historic England, we have found a solution that will allow us to renovate this stunning piece of Victorian architecture, bring the RNLI back to their original home, and welcome the public onto the pier again.

"There’s a great deal of work to do but this is the start of us finally able to begin plans to restore this treasured site.”

MORE: RNLI believes return to Birnbeck Island 'the most credible option' for Weston.

The Birnbeck Regeneration Trust is 'overjoyed' by the announcement.

Its spokesman said: "This is the culmination of many years of hard work involving the trust both in public and behind the scenes. Since the resurrection of the trust in 2015 all trustees, volunteers, The Friends of the Old Pier Society and other supporters have been lobbying to secure the future of our amazing old lady.

"With ownership of Birnbeck Pier in public hands it will not only become a public asset, opening the way for grant providers to support restoring the site, but it will allow the RNLI to get back to their island home and do what they do best.

"The trust would like to thank North Somerset councillors and officers for sharing our vision of what an extraordinary asset, both commercially and artistically Birnbeck could be to the wider community.

"We would also like to thank Historic England for its ongoing and never-failing support and encouragement of the trust and for believing that this unique and iconic structure can be saved.

"Special thanks should be given to the numerous volunteers who have helped tirelessly to support the dream of restoring this beautiful old lady."

Birnbeck Pier is one of only six grade-II piers surviving in the country. There are four further grade-II structures and buildings located on the island and the landward end of the site.

Duncan Macpherson, the RNLI's principal estates manager, said: “The RNLI is extremely grateful for the support and commitment of North Somerset Council in its determination to secure a long-term base for the RNLI’s lifesaving in Weston.

"This announcement comes after many months of collaborative work between the two organisations and while the funding and engineering involved in such a project is incredibly challenging, the Council taking ownership of Birnbeck is an essential to the RNLI’s ambition to re-establish a lifesaving facility on the island.”

The north jetty at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford - Credit: Archant

Construction took place between 1862 and 1867, with the foundation stone being laid in 1864 and opening to the public from 1866.

The pier closed to the public for safety reasons in 1994.

Ross Simmonds, acting regional director at Historic England, added: “Birnbeck Pier is one of the longest standing and most important cases for Historic England here in the South West.”

"We are delighted that the council have secured the ownership of the pier and with the RNLI, we will continue to work closely with all partners to help rescue this outstanding and much-loved structure.”