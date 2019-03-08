Council approves high street shop front design guide

Plans to improve Weston's high street shop fronts

North Somerset Council has approved a proposed shopfront design guide.

The guide for Weston's Heritage Action Zone supported by Heritage England, sets out the best practice and recommendations to improve the physical quality, historic features and the appearance of local streets.

The news comes after the council received a £1.2million funding to help revive the high street.

James Tonkin, the council's executive member for planning and transport at North Somerset Council, said: "People recognise the importance of an attractive central shopping area to encourage tourism and provide an appealing environment for residents.

"A high standard of shopfront design has a significant impact on the way people experience a town and I'm delighted that this has been approved and we can now work with local businesses and residents to put this guide into action."