Council flies Ukrainian flag in gesture of solidarity

North Somerset Council is flying the Ukrainian flag at its main buildings as a symbol of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and everyone affected by the conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The flag was hoisted today at both the Town Hall in Weston and the Castlewood building in Clevedon.

Cllr Richard Westwood, Chairman of the Council, said: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the atrocities we are witnessing in Ukraine. More than a million people have fled the country already with many more expected to follow.

"Families have been torn apart, lives have been lost, homes destroyed and there has been unspeakable suffering.

“In North Somerset we are proud of the strengths in our community and the vitality and benefits brought by our citizens from around the world.

"We send a message of kindness, tolerance, compassion and understanding to everyone affected by this terrible conflict and we hope that peace can soon be restored.

“I ask everyone in the community to support each other with friendship and I thank everyone who is already playing their part to provide much-needed support and aid to the people of Ukraine.”

Information and links to sources of support and government advice can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/ukraine.