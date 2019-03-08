Health and wellbeing day to help homeless

Somewhere to go. Homeless health and wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

More than 50 homeless people benefited from free dental treatment and hair cuts at a health and wellbeing event in Weston.

The event is organised by North Somerset Council's Health Trainers group to give free health check-ups and advice to people sleeping on the streets.

It is the third year of the scheme and organisers hope to hold it again next year.

Somewhere To Go, in the Boulevard, hosted the event and dentists, opticians and organisations including Alliance Homes, Citizens Advice and Unity were on hand to give people advice and support.

A council spokesman said: "This year's event was fantastic and we had lots of people through the doors.

"The hairdressers, Perrett Neads, and dentist, Alison Chapman from Lime Tree dental practice, were very busy, and we'd like to thank all the organisations who took part in the day, providing people with advice, support and some tender loving care."