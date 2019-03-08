Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A new green area, more public toilets and 'more attractive entrance to the town' feature in revised plans for a £5.3million revamp of central Weston.

North Somerset Council has amended its proposals to enhance the town centre's transport network, which had previously been met with concern.

The authority plans to create a bus interchange in Regent Street near Tesco, a daytime pedestrian zone in parts of High Street, St James Street and Regent Street towards the seafront.

The council also plans to tweak the flow of some roads, with Alexandra Parade set to become a two-way route accessible from Alfred Street.

But in a public consultation, people aired fears over the loss of greenery, the location of the bus interchange and the practicalities of the pedestrian zone.

The council, which will use Government funding to pay for the project, has responded by editing the proposals.

Fewer trees will be felled in Alexandra Parade and a green area will be created outside the Tavern Inn The Town.

The taxi rank near Tesco in Regent Street has been extended, and plans for Oxford Street have been changed - moving a proposed bus stop to create loading and parking bays.

The idea of having toilets near the bus interchange is being explored.

The council insists the pedestrian zone, which will ban vehicles from 10am-6pm, will have gates to prevent unauthorised driving.

The authority hopes the project will deliver a more attractive entrance to the town and a 'more accessible and simpler hub' for public transport.

Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for business, said: "The consultation has allowed us to listen and fully understand what people want in their town centre and wherever possible, we've changed the proposed plan to include residents and transport users' suggestions.

"The new plan for Alexandra Parade will create an area that will become a functional and attractive space for residents, visitors and employers of Weston."

The council's scrutiny panel will meet for a final review of the plans at the Town Hall, in Walliscote Road, on Tuesday at 6pm - with members of the public invited to have their say.

Panel chairman John Crockford-Hawley said: "The scrutiny process has ensured that public comment played an active role in formulating these revised plans, and I would like to thank everybody who took the trouble to participate in our consultation."

To view a map of the revised plans log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk