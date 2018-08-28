Council reaffirm opposition to controversial plans

Burnham Town Council will continue to oppose controversial plans to build 47 new homes in Walrow.

The council planning committee unanimously voted to oppose the scheme which would see 30 three-bed, 14 two-bed and three four-bedroom houses being built on the large area of green land off Walrow Road, opposite Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station.

The plan, submitted by developer Flower and Hayes, has received 129 objections.

Joy Russell, speaking on behalf of campaigners who oppose the development said the plans showed ‘a total disregard for the area and residents’.

She said: “The development is aimed at commuters rather than locals causing a breakdown in community spirit.

“Our neighbourhood needs this open space for our children to play safely.”

Sedgemoor District Council will vote on the plans in the new year.