Council seeks opinions on climate action plan

North Somerset Council are asking people for views on their plans to tackle climate change.

The council declared a climate emergency earlier in February with the aim of North Somerset becoming a carbon neutral council and a carbon neutral area by 2030.

A cross-party group of councillors has worked with officers to produce a Climate Emergency Strategy and Action Plan setting out a series of initiatives, projects and policy changes aimed at achieving this target.

The seven point plan which councillors voted to enact in November, is now under consultation and the council are asking the public for views to help develop their draft strategy plan.

The plan includes the council and county becoming carbon neutral by 2030, changes to planning permission to minimise impact on the environment, to promote the use of renewable energy including on-shore windfarms, and encourage people to repair, reuse, reduce and recycle items.

A motion declaring North Somerset a frack-free zone is also planned, with the council saying it would 'discourage the exploration and production of shale gas'.

The council also wants to improve flood defences in the county.

The plan will be overseen by a new climate emergency project manager who will be paid £39,782 per annum to help achieve the councils green goals.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the council's executive member for climate emergency and the environment said: "This is a great starting point, an important first step,"

"However, we will only achieve ambitious and important goals to reduce all our carbon footprint by working together. I hope to find partners in businesses, schools, communities and beyond in our bid to address the causes and consequences of climate change.

"We are keen to hear your views on how North Somerset is responding to the climate emergency and I look forward to seeing the results of this consultation."

The consultation runs until the end of January.

For more information or to take part in the consultation visit consult.n-somerset.gov.uk/consult.ti/climateemergency/consultationHome