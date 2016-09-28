Advanced search

Care service receives good rating

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 December 2019

Mary Cassidy who has been awarded for her commitment to Shared Lives.

The Shared Lives service which gives carers a needed break has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

North Somerset's adult placement scheme trains and supports carers who can provide long-term placements, short breaks or day care support for vulnerable adults in the carer's home.

The CQC report said: "People received care that was safe, effective, caring and very responsive' and 'people were very much involved in decisions about their care and treated as equals'.

Shared Lives carer Mary Cassidy has been named winner in the South West in the Great British Care Awards.

Hayley Verrico, the council's assistant director for adult support, said: "As a service, our aim is to maximise the independence and wellbeing of people using our Shared Lives service and to ensure that users of the service are treated with the upmost dignity and respect.

"Mary embodies this ethos and we are proud that her work is being recognised through this national award."

