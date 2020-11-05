Council services open during lockdown

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 05 November 2020

Recycling centres, car parks and play areas are among the North Somerset Council services which will stay open during the national lockdown.

From today (Thursday) new restrictions come into force that will see pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops close.

All leisure centres in North Somerset will be closed, as well as the Playhouse Theatre, Tropicana, and The Campus in Weston, and Somerset Hall in Portishead. Any weddings due to take place between now and December 2 have also been postponed.

More: Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases.

Doors to libraries will close, but some limited services will be available including bookable computers for those who need to access online public services and do not have internet access at home, click and collect, and deliveries to existing Home Library Service customers.

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/librarycollect

Loans will be automatically extended until at least December 16.

The Town Hall reception in Weston, will be open on an appointment only basis.

Customers who have enquiries should contact 01934 888888 and ask for the relevant service. If you need an appointment, this will be arranged for you.

Recycling centres will stay open, but vehicle numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing so queues are likely.

If queues form on roads surrounding the recycling centre, customers may be asked to return another day.

Kerbside collections, including food waste and green boxes, will continue as normal.

Schools and nurseries, parks, play areas, and car parks will stay open and midwifery appointments will continue in children’s centres.

Funerals can continue and can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Critical council services, such as road repairs and gritting will also continue, with Covid-safe measures in place.

Under the new lockdown rules, people should not leave their homes except for specific purposes. These include: for childcare or education, if your workplaces remains open and you cannot work from home, to exercise outside with people you live with, with your support bubble or with one person from another household.

People can also leave their home for medical appointments or emergencies, to escape risk of injury or harm, and to shop for basic necessities – which should be as infrequently as possible.

You can also visit members of your support bubble or provide care for vulnerable people, or as a volunteer.

People are reminded to wash their hands regularly, to wear a face covering in public places and to keep two metres apart where possible.

