Council tax bills to rise in April?

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall.

North Somerset Council leader Nigel Ashton says the authority has done a ‘remarkable’ job in the face of Government funding cuts over the past decade.

Tonight (Tuesday) councillors are expected to approve a 2.75 per cent rise in council tax in an effort to balance the books with resources shrinking year after year.

Cllr Ashton said £100million has been saved since 2010.

He said: “To have survived 10 years of austerity and still be here now in a financially stable position providing the high quality services we do to the residents of North Somerset is a fantastic achievement.

“We have still got more savings to make in the coming year, so we can’t take our eye off the ball.”

Labour and Liberal Democrats were expected to table measures not in the Conservatives’ proposed budget to save more money, including cutting North Somerset Life editions and reducing members’ expenses.