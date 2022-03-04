News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Council to begin spot checks on business waste

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:43 AM March 4, 2022
North Somerset businesses are being reminded they have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of responsibly. 

North Somerset Council will begin spot-checking the waste management of businesses across the district this month. 

From March 21, businesses will need to provide evidence they are receiving commercial waste collections or face a £300 fine. 

The council say the measure will reduce fly-tipping and ensure waste is disposed of correctly.

Any business who fails to show proof of proper disposal will be given seven days to produce the evidence and on failure will be slapped with a £300 fixed penalty notice.

The council is also notifying businesses that if they use a third party to handle, transport, treat and dispose of their waste, they must make sure that service has the necessary authority to do so - failure to make sure a third party is properly registered could result in a fine of £5,000.

Executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "Businesses are being reminded they have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of responsibly.

"We are determined to do all we can to keep unsightly litter off our streets and reduce fly-tipping to make our area a greener place to be."

To check a waste carrier is properly registered, visit the Environment Agency website here.

North Somerset Council
North Somerset News

