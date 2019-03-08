Bag dispensers to be installed in Burnham and Highbridge to tackle dog fouling
PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 April 2019
Glasdon
Five new bag dispensers for dog walkers will be installed in Burnham and Highbridge as part of a bid by the council to reduce dog fouling on pavements in the town.
At a recent meeting of the town council’s projects committee, councillors agreed to install the new dispensers, which will cost approximately £500.
Two of the bag dispensers will be located in Burnham High Street, one along the seafront and one at Apex Park.
A bag dispenser will also be installed at the Southwell Gardens Playing Field in Highbridge.
The scheme was put forward by councillors after they learned that 10-year-old Burnham resident Ivy Meager had installed homemade dispensers alongside footpaths near her home to help tackle fouling.
A council spokesman said: “It won’t cost more than £500, so it’s worth it to see what effect they have.”
Councillors also agreed to install a new dog-waste bin on the path that runs from Old Way Place to Pepperall Road in Highbridge.