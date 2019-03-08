Bag dispensers to be installed in Burnham and Highbridge to tackle dog fouling

Dog bag dispensers will be installed in Burnham and Highbridge Credit: Glasdon Glasdon

Five new bag dispensers for dog walkers will be installed in Burnham and Highbridge as part of a bid by the council to reduce dog fouling on pavements in the town.

At a recent meeting of the town council’s projects committee, councillors agreed to install the new dispensers, which will cost approximately £500.

Two of the bag dispensers will be located in Burnham High Street, one along the seafront and one at Apex Park.

A bag dispenser will also be installed at the Southwell Gardens Playing Field in Highbridge.

The scheme was put forward by councillors after they learned that 10-year-old Burnham resident Ivy Meager had installed homemade dispensers alongside footpaths near her home to help tackle fouling.

A council spokesman said: “It won’t cost more than £500, so it’s worth it to see what effect they have.”

Councillors also agreed to install a new dog-waste bin on the path that runs from Old Way Place to Pepperall Road in Highbridge.