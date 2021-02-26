News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

'Brighter future' for North Somerset with millions allocated for new projects

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM February 26, 2021   
North Somerset full council meeting Zoom

Councillors voted unanimously in support of the budget. - Credit: Archant

Millions of pounds will be spent on projects to help North Somerset ‘recover and thrive’ after the pandemic. 

North Somerset Council has set its budget for the next financial year, with funding allocated for improvements to Weston seafront, the Sovereign Shopping Centre and the ‘great lakes’ in Weston, Clevedon and Portishead. 

Council leaders also revealed plans to make the Tropicana a ‘flagship venue’ to bring people to the town. 

Cllr Ash Cartman, executive member for finance, said: "We want something people will come to Weston for. It could be an arts venue, or entertainment venue – something that draws people in as a flagship for Weston.” 

After years of cuts, the council says its current budget will offer a ‘brighter future’ for local people. 

Cllr Cartman added: “Our budget protects the services that will help our communities to recover and thrive, while also investing in tangible projects that will bring quality to people's lives and make North Somerset a better place to live – now and in the future.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after collision with car
  2. 2 Revealed: What the Sovereign Centre will look like after £1.7million facelift
  3. 3 Sisters take on Weston walk in father’s memory
  1. 4 Flood alleviation scheme on outskirts of Weston completed
  2. 5 Worle pub due to be a nursery up for sale
  3. 6 Weston RNLI given over £4,000 from major technology firm
  4. 7 Man arrested after vigilant witness reports suspicious activity
  5. 8 One-way scheme improves safety outside primary school
  6. 9 Weston police officer faces misconduct hearing after alleged racist comments
  7. 10 Reading befriending programme to launch in North Somerset

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vaccinations are now being made available to people in three priority groups.

Coronavirus vaccinations move to next phase in North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Lamisa Richardson (right) has set up a fundraiser in support of her close friend Amy Legg (left) - picture was taken before Covid-19 pandemic.

Woman fundraises for best friend’s bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
CNM Estates purchased Birnbeck Pier in 2012. Picture: CNM Estates

Owner attempts to delay Birnbeck Pier compulsory purchase order, but...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Acer House Care Home, in Milton Road, has designed a cutlery-free dining experience for residents.

Health

Care home launches cutlery-free dining experience for residents

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus