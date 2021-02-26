'Brighter future' for North Somerset with millions allocated for new projects

Published: 9:00 AM February 26, 2021

Millions of pounds will be spent on projects to help North Somerset ‘recover and thrive’ after the pandemic.

North Somerset Council has set its budget for the next financial year, with funding allocated for improvements to Weston seafront, the Sovereign Shopping Centre and the ‘great lakes’ in Weston, Clevedon and Portishead.

Council leaders also revealed plans to make the Tropicana a ‘flagship venue’ to bring people to the town.

Cllr Ash Cartman, executive member for finance, said: "We want something people will come to Weston for. It could be an arts venue, or entertainment venue – something that draws people in as a flagship for Weston.”

After years of cuts, the council says its current budget will offer a ‘brighter future’ for local people.

Cllr Cartman added: “Our budget protects the services that will help our communities to recover and thrive, while also investing in tangible projects that will bring quality to people's lives and make North Somerset a better place to live – now and in the future.”