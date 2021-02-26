'Brighter future' for North Somerset with millions allocated for new projects
- Credit: Archant
Millions of pounds will be spent on projects to help North Somerset ‘recover and thrive’ after the pandemic.
North Somerset Council has set its budget for the next financial year, with funding allocated for improvements to Weston seafront, the Sovereign Shopping Centre and the ‘great lakes’ in Weston, Clevedon and Portishead.
Council leaders also revealed plans to make the Tropicana a ‘flagship venue’ to bring people to the town.
Cllr Ash Cartman, executive member for finance, said: "We want something people will come to Weston for. It could be an arts venue, or entertainment venue – something that draws people in as a flagship for Weston.”
After years of cuts, the council says its current budget will offer a ‘brighter future’ for local people.
Cllr Cartman added: “Our budget protects the services that will help our communities to recover and thrive, while also investing in tangible projects that will bring quality to people's lives and make North Somerset a better place to live – now and in the future.”
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after collision with car
- 2 Revealed: What the Sovereign Centre will look like after £1.7million facelift
- 3 Sisters take on Weston walk in father’s memory
- 4 Flood alleviation scheme on outskirts of Weston completed
- 5 Worle pub due to be a nursery up for sale
- 6 Weston RNLI given over £4,000 from major technology firm
- 7 Man arrested after vigilant witness reports suspicious activity
- 8 One-way scheme improves safety outside primary school
- 9 Weston police officer faces misconduct hearing after alleged racist comments
- 10 Reading befriending programme to launch in North Somerset