Grove Park will host events this week to mark Violence against Women day
- Credit: Archant
An event in Grove Park will be held to commemorate violence against women and girls.
North Somerset Council is holding a 16-day campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.
Notable figures from the town will visit Grove Park to tie orange ribbons round a new bench dedicated to all victims of domestic abuse.
This is to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 and will run for 16 days until December 10.
Starting this Thursday, mayor James Clayton and mayoress Kaylee Rose will inaugurate a new bench next to the domestic abuse flower bed in the park and tie ribbons round the pond at noon.
On Friday, MP John Penrose will visit the bench and tie a ribbon at 10.30am.
The Black and Minority Ethnic network will also gather to tie ribbons on Sunday.
Further events are to take place during the 16 day campaign, with a pop up community stall in the Sovereign Centre and a theatre production aimed at educating children on domestic abuse.