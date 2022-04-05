Match fund set up by council to upgrade play areas across North Somerset

£250,000 has been set up to offer capital matched funding of up to 50 per cent for play parks across North Somerset. - Credit: NSC

A council has created a match fund to help parish and town councils upgrade and improve existing play parks across North Somerset.

In a scheme launched on April 1, North Somerset Council invited first tier local authorities to apply for matched funding for play areas and parks in the district.

A fund of £250,000, called the improving play spaces fund, will match up to 50 per cent of capital funding to these authorities for the 2022-23 budgetary year - the maximum funding for a project is £20,000.

The council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Ash Cartman, said: "I’m proud of our budget promise to back children and young people.

"One of the ways we’re delivering this is by setting aside over £1million to invest over the next five years to create spaces for toddlers to teenagers to get outside and have a healthy upbringing.

"North Somerset is a great place to grow-up but we want to make childhood fairer for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, disadvantaged, or have special educational or additional needs.

"We’re keen to take particular care to develop play areas that are inclusive, so we’d encourage those submitting bids to consider this.

"We also anticipate that this fund will be popular and as we’re keen to maximise the number of projects that we support across the area, the maximum award for each project will not exceed £20,000.

"I would like to encourage all town and parish councils and constituted organisations to apply to the fund, no matter how small the ask.

"This project is a great example of us working in partnership with local communities and sharing resources to improve facilities for our residents."

A spokesperson for the council said: "Applications will only be accepted by town and parish councils and constituted organisations.

"While applications from residents and community groups are welcomed, North Somerset Council asks that these are directed through local town or parish councils so that applications can be coordinated.

"An interactive map and list of town and parish council contact details can be found on our website."

All projects will be delivered by the end of March 2023.

To apply, visit the council's website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/improvingplayspacesfund and submit the application by 5pm on June 30.