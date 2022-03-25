News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Council to plant trees in memory of Covid victims

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:05 PM March 25, 2022
North Somerset Council will plant 500 native trees in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid. 

North Somerset Council will plant 500 native trees in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid. - Credit: Archant

Later this year, native trees will be planted across the district to remember people who lost their lives to Covid-19.

North Somerset Council has announced up to 500 trees will be planted by the autumn for the 459 people who died over the course of the pandemic. 

It has not yet been confirmed where the trees will be planted but they will be placed in various locations around the area. 

The council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: "The pandemic has affected all of us in different ways. Being able to take time to reflect on the changes we’ve been through over the last couple of years is important for our own mental health.

"By planting these memorial trees across the area, we hope to give people local places to visit where they can pause and contemplate their experiences.

"The trees will also provide a physical space for people to remember the loved ones that we’ve lost for many years to come.

"Due to the tree planting season, the work will be carried out this autumn with more information being released about the precise locations over the summer."

North Somerset Council
North Somerset News

