Council unveils new public surveillance system
- Credit: North Somerset Council
North Somerset Council has upgraded CCTV cameras to make the area a 'safer place for residents and visitors'.
On November 16, the council unveiled 80 digital CCTV cameras from their emergency control centre.
At the cost of £300,000, the public surveillance system replaced the previous analogue cameras which had been in use for more than 20 years.
The technology will also be used by police to access the cameras remotely from agreed locations, and will be monitored by the council 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said by having direct radio communication with businesses and street wardens, public order and other nuisance can be maintained.
Cllr Solomon said: "Our emergency control room plays a key role in preventing and responding to crime and disorder incidents, helping to keep residents and visitors safe.
"The huge advance in technology of cameras enables much higher definition images to be transmitted to the control room and gives our operators greater control of the cameras on the streets."
