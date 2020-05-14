Council urge visitors to ‘please stay away’ as lockdown restrictions eased

North Somerset Council are urging visitors to stay away following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Archant

Council leaders are urging visitors not to come to North Somerset following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council’s deputy leader, councillor Mike Bell said: “Our primary concern is to protect the health and wellbeing of our local communities.

“North Somerset is not open for visitors – we don’t want people to travel into North Somerset from outside the area for day trips and instead want to encourage them to use outdoor spaces nearer to where they live.

“We’re not open for tourists – pubs, restaurants, hotels and B&Bs are all still closed.

“Our focus is on protecting the community here in the district who have worked so hard to do the right thing in staying at home.”

“This won’t be forever though, and when the time is right we’ll be ready and waiting to give visitors a very warm welcome again in Weston and North Somerset.”

While visitors are being urged to stay away, the council is taking measures to encourage residents to enjoy their outdoor spaces.

While the seafront and beach in Weston will remain closed to vehicles, the following car parks will re-open from Friday.

These are Salthouse at Clevedon; Knightstone Causeway, Melrose and Worlebury Woods in Weston; Bus Terminus and Beach Road in Kewstoke and Kilkenny Fields and Cricket Club car park at the Lake Grounds in Portishead. The seafront car park at Portishead will remain closed.

These car parks will only accept cashless payments via the MiPermit app where charges apply, and the number of ticket machines will be reduced to minimising the risk of transmitting coronavirus.

Parking enforcement, in car parks and on-street, will return across the district.

However, NHS and carehome workers remain exempt from parking charges and time restrictions until the end of June.

With the easing of exercise restrictions, the dog ban on Weston beach will be re-introduced from Friday with a two-week grace period.

Some toilets in the seafront area will re-open this Friday where it is safe to do so.

It will be up to individual concessions who operate a takeaway service whether they wish to reopen.

However, any concession which cannot operate a takeaway service must remain closed.