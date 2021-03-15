Council urges people to register to vote in May elections

Published: 10:41 AM March 15, 2021

Elections are set to take place on May 6 for the new Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner.

By-elections will also be held in Portishead East ward for a seat on North Somerset Council and Portishead Town Council, and for Weston-in-Gordano Parish Council.

People must be on the electoral register to vote in the elections. North Somerset Council is urging people who have not registered at their current address to do so before the deadline on April 19.

Nicholas Brain, electoral registration officer for North Somerset Council, said: “These elections are an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in North Somerset. If you’re not registered by April 19, you won’t be able to vote.”

Anyone who has recently turned 18, or moved house, is being encouraged to ensure they are registered to vote.

Residents can check with their details are correct by calling the council on 01934 634909.

Voters can vote in person, by post, or appoint someone they trust to vote in their place - through a proxy vote.

Polling stations will be operating under strict Covid guidelines on May 6, to ensure people can vote safely.

To register to vote, log on to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on April 20, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on April 27.

For more information on the local by-elections, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/elections or for details on the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner election, log on to www.avonpccelection.org.uk.

People interested in standing as a candidate at the Police and Crime Commissioner election are invited to attend a virtual live briefing on March 16.

At the briefing, the police area returning officer will explain in detail the nomination process and other key arrangements for the election. Anyone interested in taking part is asked to email elections@bathnes.gov.uk