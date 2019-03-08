Council warns park users after toxic algae found in lake

Restrictions are in place at a park due to concerns toxic algae may be present in its lake.

Sedgemoor District Council has placed warning signs around Apex Park lake as a precautionary measure.

Due to the warm weather conditions toxic blue-green algae may be present in the water.

Samples of water will be tested by the Environment Agency.

Algae occurs naturally in inland waters such as rivers, streams and lakes.

Periods of hot weather are ideal for its growth an algal bloom can occur.

During a bloom, the water becomes less clear and may look green, blue-green or greenish-brown.

Scums can form during calm weather when several bloom forming species rise to the surface. This can look like paint, mousse or small clumps.

Cyanobacteria or 'blue-green algae' can produce toxins, which can kill wild animals, livestock and pets.

They can also harm people, producing rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed.

The council is banning permit-holders from using model boats while the algae is dealt with.

Fishing is still permitted, but rules relating to algae provided on permits must be followed.

Sedgemoor District Council has advised people visiting the park to take the following precautions:

· Do not swim in the water

· Do not let dogs in the water or let them drink it

· Do not swallow the water

· Avoid contact with the algae

· Fish should never be taken from the lake or consumed

· Observe and abide by any warning notices positioned around the water

A council spokesman added: "Despite the presence of blue green algae in the waters of Apex Park Lake, there is still plenty to do and see in the 42-acre park.

"Visitors can go skateboarding, use the outdoor gym, play facilities, as well as just enjoy a walk and the wildlife.

"Accessible paths go around the park suitable for buggies and wheelchairs.

"There are picnic spots, ample free car parking, toilets and a refreshment van offering hot and cold snacks."