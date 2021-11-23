News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Council begins first phase in footpath improvements

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:00 AM November 23, 2021
Improvements are set to take place on footpaths and bridleways across North Somerset. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council has started its first phase of footpath and bridleway improvements in the area.

The council is reviewing more than 200 requests from smaller authorities in the county on footpath upgrades.

Five projects have been given the green light and should be completed by the New Year. 

A muddy path used by children to get to school in Hutton will be resurfaced, as will the Winscombe Drove bridleway following illegal vehicle damage.

A total of £300,000 will be invested as part of the council's 10-year Public Rights of Way Improvement Plan.

The council say improvements will be funded by various contributions including other authorities.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "We look forward to delivering many more schemes over the next 12 months and hope that all parishes will benefit. 

"I would like to thank landowners and parish councils for working with us on these schemes which will improve the accessibility of the network for all users, making it easier for our residents and visitors to be able to enjoy our beautiful countryside." 

