Council seeks alternative location for travellers
PUBLISHED: 10:07 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 21 May 2020
Gary Williams
North Somerset Council is working to find an alternative location for a group of travellers who pitched-up at Clarence Park in Weston four days ago.
Six caravans, a campervan and associated vehicles are camped at the park, and ‘no immediate needs have been identified’ for the travellers by the council.
A spokesman from the North Somerset authority said: “We have visited the group, which comprises six caravans, one campervan and associated vehicles, and have concluded our welfare checks.
“No immediate needs have been identified and we are in the process of investigating potential alternative provision which would allow relocation of the travellers to a less-sensitive location.
“Gypsy and traveller communities are known to face some of the most severe health inequalities and poor life outcomes among the UK population, even when compared with other socially deprived or excluded groups, and with other ethnic minorities.
“This means, that within gypsy and traveller communities, there is a disproportionately high representation of people who are at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19.”
