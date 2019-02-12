Weston councillor ‘fears for life’ after man ‘threatened to kill’ him outside his mother’s home

James Clayton was attacked outside his home on Knightstone Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston councillor fears for his and his family’s lives after a man wielded a knife and ‘threatened to kill him and rape his mother and sister’.

South Ward councillor James Clayton says he was threatened with a knife outside his mother’s home last week, after telling the man to ‘keep the noise down’ late at night.

Cllr Clayton was staying with his mother on Knightstone Island when he heard a commotion outside his bedroom window.

He said: “I heard smashing then it was outside my bedroom window.

“I told him to shut up then he mouthed off at me.

“I went downstairs and he stepped into my personal space, I told him to back off three times and when he didn’t I pushed him away.

“My friend came down to check on me at which point he threatened to get a knife – he left and came back with a 12-inch blade.

“We ran to a glass door into the complex and shut it behind us and he started shouting and stabbing at the door.

“He threatened to kill me and rape my mum and my sister. We called the police and he was taken away.”

Cllr Clayton was ‘disappointed’ and ‘disgusted’ after learning a man had been released by police under investigation.

He added: “My family and I have been threatened and now our lives have been put at risk.”

Cllr Clayton told the Mercury he had given statements and asked to be informed when more information was available.

He added: “Some of the neighbours with young children are scared to go outside after what happened.

“We are scared because we do not know if he is going to carry out the threats he made if he sees us again.

“My mum is OK but she worries about me as I am out most of the day.”

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers arrested a suspect on suspicion of affray in relation to an incident in the early hours of Friday morning at Knightstone Causeway.

“A man in his 20s was later released under investigation, while officers take the necessary statements and prepare evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service to make a decision on any charge.

“Police have restrictions on how long they can keep suspects in custody and suspects are routinely released under investigation while further enquiries are made.”