Antisocial 'youths' force 'trashed' public toilets to shut
PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 October 2019
Google Street View
Police are being called on to tackle antisocial behaviour after toilets were 'trashed' and youngsters seen climbing on top of cars.
Drivers speeding through Wrington is another major problem the area has faced over the past few weeks and its ward councillor has issued a plea to Avon and Somerset Constabulary to help fix the issue.
Villagers have reported on social media the toilets, in Broad Street, are being 'trashed weekly', and that people are damaging doors, flooding floors and setting fire to toilet rolls and rubbish.
The facilities are now being repaired, and Wrington Parish Council chairman, Jill Rawlings, says its a 'damn shame' when public money could be spent on other village resources.
Social media speculation suggests a group of teenagers may be to blame for the ongoing problems in the village.
Ward councillor for Wrington, Steve Hogg, said: "I believe it's a group of young people causing unruly antisocial behaviour in Wrington.
"It's been happening in the village for a couple of months now, it seems to be prevalent at the moment.
"I wrote to the area's PCSO about the issue around a week ago, and I've had no response.
"I also invited an officer to attend a parish council meeting yesterday (Wednesday), but I've not had a reply.
"I understand the force is stretched, but people can become isolated in rural communities.
"It's times like these where we need our local police to give us some help, but I also feel like the parents need to take more responsibility.
"We need people to see the force is taking these types of issues seriously, not just in Wrington, but in other villages too.
"These types of things happen every now and again, it will always happen, but we need action quickly to stop the problem getting worse."
Cllr Rawlings said: "The authority met with a repair company on Tuesday to discuss the cost to fix the damaged toilets in the village.
"It's a damn shame, it shouldn't have been trashed in the first place, when the funds could have been spent on the recreation field or other village amenities."
The Mercury contacted Avon and Somerset for comment, but did not receive a response before deadline.