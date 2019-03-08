Advanced search

Antisocial 'youths' force 'trashed' public toilets to shut

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 October 2019

Public toilets in Wrington have been trashed over two consecutive weekends.

Public toilets in Wrington have been trashed over two consecutive weekends.Picture: Google Street View

Police are being called on to tackle antisocial behaviour after toilets were 'trashed' and youngsters seen climbing on top of cars.

Ward councillor for Wrington, Steve Hogg.Picture: Lily Newton-BrowneWard councillor for Wrington, Steve Hogg.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Drivers speeding through Wrington is another major problem the area has faced over the past few weeks and its ward councillor has issued a plea to Avon and Somerset Constabulary to help fix the issue.

Villagers have reported on social media the toilets, in Broad Street, are being 'trashed weekly', and that people are damaging doors, flooding floors and setting fire to toilet rolls and rubbish.

The facilities are now being repaired, and Wrington Parish Council chairman, Jill Rawlings, says its a 'damn shame' when public money could be spent on other village resources.

Social media speculation suggests a group of teenagers may be to blame for the ongoing problems in the village.

Ward councillor for Wrington, Steve Hogg, said: "I believe it's a group of young people causing unruly antisocial behaviour in Wrington.

"It's been happening in the village for a couple of months now, it seems to be prevalent at the moment.

"I wrote to the area's PCSO about the issue around a week ago, and I've had no response.

"I also invited an officer to attend a parish council meeting yesterday (Wednesday), but I've not had a reply.

"I understand the force is stretched, but people can become isolated in rural communities.

"It's times like these where we need our local police to give us some help, but I also feel like the parents need to take more responsibility.

"We need people to see the force is taking these types of issues seriously, not just in Wrington, but in other villages too.

"These types of things happen every now and again, it will always happen, but we need action quickly to stop the problem getting worse."

Cllr Rawlings said: "The authority met with a repair company on Tuesday to discuss the cost to fix the damaged toilets in the village.

"It's a damn shame, it shouldn't have been trashed in the first place, when the funds could have been spent on the recreation field or other village amenities."

The Mercury contacted Avon and Somerset for comment, but did not receive a response before deadline.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

