Councillors to receive two per cent pay rise after review

District councillors will receive a two per cent rise in payments next year after a recommendation was made following an independent review.

The increase, which will take place in May 2019, will bring basic allowance for councillors up to £5.40 per hour.

Councillors do not receive salaries for their work, but are given allowances and expenses to compensate for the time they spend working.

A spokesman for Segdemoor District Council said: “A two per cent rise does seem a massive amount in these days of austerity.

“However, given the number of hours worked by members, the increase does not take the ‘wage’ up to the level of the living wage.”

Members of the district council’s executive will also receive a pay rise, with their allowances increased to double that of the rest of the council.

The spokesman added: “Executive members are responsible for running the multi-million-pound business of Sedgemoor District Council.

“The multiplying factor will rise from 1.5 to two times basic allowance to reflect their responsibilities.”