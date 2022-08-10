Councillors hit back at proposed bus cuts in North Somerset

Two councillors have hit back at First Bus, which plans to axe three routes in North Somerset, saying it will 'devastate communities'.

North Somerset Council place scrutiny panel chair, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, and Winterstoke ward councillor, Ciarán Cronnelly, have warned the cuts will leave 'students, workers and the elderly stranded'.

It was revealed on Friday (August 5) that First Bus plans to axe services X2 (Yatton to Bristol), X5 (Weston to Bristol, serving Clevedon and Portishead) and the 126 Mendip Xplorer (Weston to Wells, serving Locking, Banwell, Sandford and Winscombe), in the autumn.

Cllr Cronnelly - whose ward will be impacted by proposed cuts to the X5 and 126 services - has written to the managing director of First West of England, Doug Claringbold, urging him to 'rethink and hold a public forum to work with the community and find solutions to ensure a sustainable bus network'.

In the letter, Cllr Cronnelly said: "Plans to withdraw these routes will be devastating for communities throughout North Somerset - people will be left stranded with no access to public transport.

"The consequence of First's decision will leave residents in Locking Castle and Weston Village with no public transport, which is unacceptable.

"Residents are being hit by the cost-of-living, and now to hear the news their only bus routes are being withdrawn is a kick in the teeth."

He has also written to the secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, demanding the government act 'before it's too late'.

However, First Bus maintains 'no decisions on routes have yet been made'.

Cllr Crockford-Hawley will also hold a special meeting where bus operators will be invited to explain the proposals to a panel of councillors and officers.

He said: "First doesn't engage with local councils before making this sort of statement since its priority is to shareholders, rather than to the travelling public.

"Public transport cannot survive using this now antiquated and disproven commercial model.

"In North Somerset we have put so much effort and time into providing better facilities for passengers to use the network, and will be working hard with government grants to further improve infrastructure.

"Not everybody uses a car, and if we are to achieve anything near our goal in addressing climate change, then a reliable public transport network is going to become increasingly important.

"Councils have very limited powers to undertake bus operations and are forbidden to compete where a commercial operator holds sway."

A spokesperson for First West of England said: "We are committed to constructive partnerships and have been working with local authorities to provide as much notice as possible of any changes to allow them to support alternative arrangements."