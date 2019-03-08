Advanced search

Councillors vote to replace leaking museum roof

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 August 2019

Town councillors are keen to spend £119,000 on replacing Weston Museum's leaky roof.

The attraction's main roof is at the end of its lifespan which has resulted in a number of leaks during heavy rain.

Weston Town Council owns the attraction and members of the authority's policy and finance committee agreed to recommend footing the bill, rather than carrying out repairs.

More: Museum in need of £120k roof repair after stormy weather causes leaks.

Councillor Ian Porter, speaking at a meeting on August 19, said: "I think we all agreed it was a no brainer - we don't want water coming in and doing damage.

"The museum in time would cost a lot more to repair than what it would to put a new roof on."

The museum's flat roof and rear pitched roof are both deteriorating and in need of replacement.

Works to the pitched roof over the rear of the courtyard are not urgent, but the main roof is in desperate need of replacement.

The museum underwent a £1.6million transformation in 2017, which included a lift and new galleries and exhibition spaces, but money was not allocated for the flat roof, which covers 70 per cent of the museum's total roof area.

Councillors were also asked to consider whether to spend £115,000 on installing 36 solar panels on the roof, which could generate income within nine years.

Cllr Roger Bailey said: "It seems an awful lot of money for them.

"We are struggling to pay for the roof. I propose we drop the idea due to cost."

Cllr Robert Payne added: "Given the climate emergency we are in, I think we've got to do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint.

"We should try to do solar panels if we can."

Councillors made a recommendation to Weston Town Council to replace the museum's main roof - the money would come from the £55,000 which has already been allocated for phase two of the refurbishment.

The committee also proposed using the £27,400 from the Heritage Lottery Fund grant retention, and £36,000 from the council's general reserves.

Councillors also agreed to carry out more research into the solar panels.

Most of the issues with the roof are in private areas so there is no risk to events and functions and the museum will not need to close during roof replacement works.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Laird ‘can’t wait’ for Weston’s game with Beaconsfield Town

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Our destiny is now in our own hands’ says Weston’s Trego in battle to avoid drop

Scott Harris on his way to 66 during Weston's game Shapwick & Polden

Weston Over-50s are ready for ‘biggest competition in Britain’ claims boss Geddes

Weston Walking Football over 50s ahead of the Regional Cup Final on September 1st

Councillors vote to replace leaking museum roof

Snake on the loose in Weston town centre captured

The snake was found by a member of the public in Oxford Street. Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists