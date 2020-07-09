Country Court care and nursing homes declared Covid-19 free after testing

Staff at Summer Lane Care and Nursing Home in Weston. Picture: Country Court Country Court

Country Court care and nursing homes have been declared Covid-19-free after tests on staff and residents.

Priory Court and its gardens in Burnham. Priory Court and its gardens in Burnham.

Staff and residents at the group’s four Somerset care and nursing homes have been given a clean bill of health as tests for coronavirus have been completed across the group’s 32 care homes.

They have been tested for both the viral and antibody infection of Covid-19, which has taken place over the past few weeks at Summer Lane Care & Nursing Home in Weston, Priory Court Care & Nursing Home in Burnham, The Laurel Care Home in Draycott and Stanton Court Nursing Home in Stanton Drew.

Country Court managing director Alykhan Kachra said: “Our care homes have worked extremely hard to protect our residents against the threat of Covid-19.

“Following this coronavirus testing, we have only had a handful historical cases across our Somerset care and nursing homes, and we currently have no positive cases at all in these homes.

“This is fantastic news and a credit to the hard work and efforts of our staff.

“We know this does not mean the threat of Covid-19 has ended, and we will continue to remain vigilant to its potential dangers, in order to keep our residents safe and well.”

Country Court homes remain closed to visitors with the policy under review.

The group is looking to implement social-distanced garden visits for visitors, should the infection rates in the wider community remain low.

Country Court care homes have been provided with a tablet and residents have had video calls with relatives for the first time, as well as receiving numerous daily phone calls, cards and letters.

The company says staff go ‘above and beyond’ to keep residents happy, healthy and entertained.

Residents have been taking part in the group’s annual gardening competition, Country Court in Bloom, and care homes continue to follow infection control and procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The group has confirmed it has ‘sufficient’ supplies of PPE to keep employees and residents safe.

For more information, visit www.countrycourtcare.co/