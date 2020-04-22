Country Court homes to receive care packages to support frontline workers

Staff at Summer Lane Care and Nursing Home in Worle. Picture: Country Court Country Court

Staff at Country Court care homes will receive a care package with food, drink and supplies to help with day-to-day life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at Summer Lane Care and Nursing Home in Worle, as well as Priory Court in Burnham and The Laurels in Draycott, will receive a package with 20 essential items in the district.

Staff will receive the packages as a thanks for their work caring for ‘some of the most vulnerable people in society’.

The packages, which include items such as toilet roll, dried and tinned goods and hand sanitiser, have been arranged by the Kachra family, owners of Country Court Group, after they have seen their staff ‘struggle to get the provisions they needed’.

The company runs more than 30 care homes in the UK which care for around 1,500 residents, and up to 2,000 staff across the country will receive care packages in the next few weeks.

Country Court CEO Alykhan Kachra said: “These are very challenging times for everyone in our homes who are coping with unprecedented changes.

“Everyday life is difficult enough and we have been humbled by the great strength people have shown turning up to the workplace and taking on the additional responsibility of keeping our residents safe every single day.

“As the pressure on buying everyday goods has increased, we see our teams across the company struggling to strike a balance between delivering their part in the overall care service and adapting at home.

“We hope that this will go some way to making life a little bit easier for them.”

Country Court is a family-run business and was founded in 1983.

The group runs 32 nursing and care homes and plans to open a further four homes in 2020.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Country Court restricted and then stopped visits to its homes for the foreseeable future, and supplies PPE, including face masks, gloves and aprons, to its workers.

Mr Kachra said: “We are a family business, and our staff are very much part of our extended family.

“We wanted to do something to acknowledge all of them for all the hard work, compassion and dedication they show every day in our homes.”