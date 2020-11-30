Care home provider launches Christmas initiative to keep residents connected to community

Published: 3:00 PM November 30, 2020

Residents of Burnham and Draycott are being encouraged to exchange festive messages with residents living at Country Court care homes in those areas.

Country Court is launching the initiative to help keep residents' spirits up who live across 33 care homes in the UK in the lead-up to Christmas, including those at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home in Oxford Street in Burnham, and The Laurels Care Home, in Westfield Lane in Draycott.

The national care home provider says residents usually receive visits from local schools, nurseries, and community groups during the Christmas period, which mark the highlight of the year for residents.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this has not been possible in 2020.

Co-chief executive of Country Court, Alykhan Kachra, said: "This year has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like.

"This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible."

In the lead-up to Christmas, care homes would be filled with entertainers performing carol concerts, pantomimes, and sing-alongs.

However, due to the pandemic, Country Court activity teams are helping residents make decorations, wreaths, and cards in the lead-up to the festive season.

Catering teams are planning festive menus and resident choirs are practising their carols in a bid to ensure residents have 'the best Christmas possible'.

Alykhan added: "Retaining connections with their local community is vital for the health and wellbeing of residents.

"This year more than ever, care home residents would love to exchange Christmas messages and festive wishes with local people."

People can take part in the Christmas message exchange by making a Christmas card or recording a video message.

Messages and cards can be sent directly to their local Country Court Care Home, or sent via WhatsApp to 07872 542369.

When sending messages, people are advised to include their name, organisation (if relevant), contact details and the name of their nearest Country Court Care Home, as Country Court says residents would love to send a message or card back.

For more information and to get involved, contact marketing@countrycourtcare.com