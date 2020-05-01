Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Weston.

Two officers on a cycle patrol spotted a suspect in a county lines drug-dealing operation and chased after him.

A bag was thrown by the suspect into a rhyne which was recovered and found to have 40 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, further rocks of crack cocaine, up to £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent to supply and he has been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset police’s Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) have warned there ‘is no safe space for criminals’ during lockdown.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said: “While all our minds are focussed on the national health emergency which continues to dominate our way of life, I want to reassure our communities we’re more determined than ever not to let criminals use this unprecedented situation to their advantage.

“Throughout the lockdown period we’ve continued to proactively target criminals involved in corrosive and harmful offending, including county lines activity, drug-dealing, burglaries and robberies.

“I want to thank all our officers and staff who are working round-the-clock to protect the public and make sure criminals have no space safe to operate in.

“Their painstaking and tireless work is disrupting and thwarting criminals on a daily basis and we’re making arrests and wherever possible, putting cases before the courts.”

At the Downing Street press briefing on Saturday, Lynne Owens, the director general of the national crime agency, outlined how criminals are adapting to the lockdown measures, but she reassured the public law enforcement is adapting too.

PCC Sue Mountstevens added: “Understandably, people are concerned about the way criminals are taking advantage of this national health emergency.

“I want to reassure people that the police are still out there, tackling crime to keep us all safe.

“I have been amazed by the courage shown by our officers on the frontline, I know they are doing everything they can to support our communities and tackle criminals looking to exploit the coronavirus lockdown.”