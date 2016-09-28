Couple's fundraising headshave for preschool appeal

Matt and Vee Valentine having their heads shaved by Ducan Lee (Ducan's Barber Shop), to raise money for new flooring at the preschool. Pictured with preschool leader Kimberley Shepherd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A husband and wife are sporting matching looks after shaving their heads for a preschool in Uphill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt and Vee Valentine having their heads shaved by Ducan Lee (Ducan's Barber Shop), to raise money for new flooring at the preschool. Pictured with preschool leader Kimberley Shepherd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Matt and Vee Valentine having their heads shaved by Ducan Lee (Ducan's Barber Shop), to raise money for new flooring at the preschool. Pictured with preschool leader Kimberley Shepherd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vee Valentine decided to shave her head to help with St Nicholas Preschool's fundraising appeal to pay for new outside flooring.

The headshave was Vee's idea, but her supportive husband said he would join her if she managed to hit her £500 fundraising target.

Ultimately Vee managed to raise more than £700 for the preschool so Matt went under the clippers too.

Duncan Lee, who runs Duncan's Barber Shop in Worle, gave the couple their shiny new look.

Matt and Vee Valentine having their heads shaved by Ducan Lee (Ducan's Barber Shop), to raise money for new flooring at the preschool. Pictured with preschool leader Kimberley Shepherd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Matt and Vee Valentine having their heads shaved by Ducan Lee (Ducan's Barber Shop), to raise money for new flooring at the preschool. Pictured with preschool leader Kimberley Shepherd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vee said: "It (the headshave) went really well.

"I thought it was a nice way to raise money for a charity and because my son used to go to the preschool I chose them."

The preschool, which meets in the church hall in Uphill, is raising money to improve the outdoor play surface for children.

People can still sponsor Vee by logging on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vee-v