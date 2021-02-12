News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Couple toast 60th wedding anniversary in their garage

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 12:16 PM February 12, 2021   
David and Shirley Wederell with 60th wedding anniversay card

David and Shirley Wederell receive 60th wedding anniversary card from the Queen. - Credit: David Wederell

A Wedmore couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an online family reunion and a glass of champagne in their garage. 

David and Shirley Wederell received a card from Buckingham Palace, delivered by postman Rocky Redman, who has been taking letters and parcels to them since they moved to their home in 1983. 

Postman Rocky Redman delivers card from the Queen to David and Shirley.

Postman Rocky Redman delivers card from the Queen to David and Shirley. - Credit: David Wederell

The pair then raised glasses of champagne in their garage, to celebrate their milestone anniversary; the day was topped with a family call on Zoom. 

David said: “We have relatives in Kent and we would normally have had a few parties to celebrate. We enjoyed a family reunion on Zoom and will attempt to arrange a celebration and go away somewhere later in the year.” 

The couple married in Canterbury in 1961, and moved to Wedmore in 1983, when David’s job transferred to Bristol. 

They have three sons, one of whom lives in Australia with his wife and children. 

