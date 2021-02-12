Couple toast 60th wedding anniversary in their garage
- Credit: David Wederell
A Wedmore couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an online family reunion and a glass of champagne in their garage.
David and Shirley Wederell received a card from Buckingham Palace, delivered by postman Rocky Redman, who has been taking letters and parcels to them since they moved to their home in 1983.
The pair then raised glasses of champagne in their garage, to celebrate their milestone anniversary; the day was topped with a family call on Zoom.
David said: “We have relatives in Kent and we would normally have had a few parties to celebrate. We enjoyed a family reunion on Zoom and will attempt to arrange a celebration and go away somewhere later in the year.”
The couple married in Canterbury in 1961, and moved to Wedmore in 1983, when David’s job transferred to Bristol.
They have three sons, one of whom lives in Australia with his wife and children.
