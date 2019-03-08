Hospice seeks couples for Strictly Fun Dancing

Weston Hospicecare's Strictly Fun Dancing 4 of 4 Leoidsson.com

Weston Hospicecare is looking for couples to take part in the next Strictly Fun Dancing event in aid of the charity.

The fundraiser's grand finale is set to return to the Winter Gardens in Weston for the third year on March 21, 2020 and the charity is looking for couples keen to take part.

The glittering event is based on BBC One's hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

Participants receive 10 weeks of expert training from professional dance teachers Ben Hazell and Ali Cooling of Salsa Vida to prepare for the final.

Dance sessions start on January 12 and take place each week.

This year the couples will learn the Argentine tango and quickstep.

The dancers will then show off their moves in front of a supportive audience and judging panel to vie for the title of Strictly Fun Dancing champion.

Events Manager Grace Dibden said: "Strictly Fun Dancing is a fabulous event and we're thrilled to be bringing it back for 2020.

"We now need people to polish their dance shoes, prepare their moves and come forward to apply to take part.

"So we are urging people who are thinking about taking part to get in touch.

"It is a superb way to learn a new skill and support the work of Weston Hospicecare while you're at it."

As in previous years, pairs will perform at least once during the event, with the best dancers going through to the final round.

The audience and judging panel will then vote for their winner.

Participants are required to pay an initial £50 registration fee and pledge to raise an additional £500 in sponsorship.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale early next year and, new for 2020, VIP tickets will be on sale which will include a meal, access to a private bar and much more.

Strictly Fun Dancing has been running for two years and the events have raised more than £40,000 between them to support the vital work of Weston Hospicecare.

To apply, those wishing to don their dancing shoes should email Grace at grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk for an application form.

Couples have until November 1 to return completed application forms.

To find out more about the fundraiser, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/strictlyfun