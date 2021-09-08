News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Work begins to restore historic barn in Claverham

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM September 8, 2021   
Work underway to rescue 14th century barn in Claverham

Construction is underway to restore a medieval tithe barn wall and repurpose a 14th-century chapel in Court de Wyck - Credit: Newland Homes

Work is underway to redevelop a 14th-century manor by bringing its grade-II listed chapel back into residential use.

The Court de Wyck estate, in Claverham, has a rich history, originally being used as a family estate before being converted into a tannery, tobacco factory and most recently as offices.

Construction begins on grade-2 listed chapel in Claverham

Some houses have already been completed on the site. - Credit: Newland Homes

Housing developer, Newland Homes is also tasked with restoring the land's medieval tithe barn wall which a former owner had built houses into.

Project manager, Craig Cobham said: "We believe that every building has a story to tell, and although it is not listed, the historic tithe barn wall is a distinct structure which helps us understand how this site has evolved over the years.

"We felt its retention was integral to the setting of the new homes and helped root the development at Claverham to its historic past."

Seventy-five homes will be built on the site, with some available for purchase now.


