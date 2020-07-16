Court Farm owners call for ‘vital’ community support after Covid crisis

Visitors at Court Farm Country Park will be made to wear face masks in the shop but not around the grounds. Court Farm Country Park

The Banwell farm reopened July 10 but still referred to this year as a financial write off due to the coronavirus.

The farm will run at "around 50 per cent capacity". The farm will run at "around 50 per cent capacity".

Court Farm Country Park’s owner has highlighted how ‘vital’ community support is for the Weston attraction and other businesses following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Banwell farm began its phased reopening on July 10 after implementing social distancing measures.

Indoor play areas will remain closed while guests will be asked to sanitize their hands. Indoor play areas will remain closed while guests will be asked to sanitize their hands.

Although, according to owner Ed Gwyn, from a business standpoint, the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected this year.

He said: “Our biggest months (commercially) are from May to July so this year is a write-off financially.

Court Farm Country Park has announced its phased reopening. Court Farm Country Park has announced its phased reopening.

“We have been lucky enough to continue running solely as a farm and we received a generous cash grant from North Somerset Council.”

An ease in lockdown restrictions was welcomed by Court Farm as it means it can once again welcome customers

Ed said: “We are excited to be open once again. Local support is vital for us and many other businesses in the area.

“Around 95 per cent of our income is generated from visitors so we could not wait to open back up.”

However, Ed admitted things would not be a return to complete normality due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “I would say that the farm is at 50 per cent capacity due to social distancing.”

A post on Court Farm Country Park’s Facebook page announced:” Our indoor play areas will remain closed until further notice.

“We will be extending our membership passes to cover the period we were closed. Due to the current government guidelines, we ask all our visitors to comply with current social distancing advice and to wash and sanitize hands regularly during each visit.”

The farm also confirmed that face masks will become obligatory for visitors if they are to use the onsite shop, though not necessary when browsing the farm itself and that it will not supply face masks to customers.

This rule falls in line with Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s announcement that face masks must be worn in all shops and supermarkets in England from July 24, with an exception for children under 11 and those with certain medical conditions.

For more updates log on to www.courtfarmcountrypark.co.uk