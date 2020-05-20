Highbridge drug den shut down by police

Pc Kat Forrest outside the house which was subject to a closure order in North Avenue, Highbridge. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police. Archant

A drug den in Highbridge has been shut down by police.

Taunton Magistrates’ Court granted the police application for a three-month closure of the property in North Avenue on Friday.

The court heard how the home was linked to a myriad of incidents of drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

The address had also been the scene of several offences including arson and assault.

Police antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “The householder voluntarily left the property earlier this year but was still listed as the tenant while the house continued to be linked to drug supply.

“We’d like to reassure people with the appropriate evidence we can take action and put a stop to the misery caused by this sort of activity.”