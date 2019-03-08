JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

A Weston drug addict who left a man in a coma after 'mercilessly' beating him with a piece of wood when he found him in bed with his former lover has been jailed.

Adam Dymock, aged 32, is facing more than a decade behind bars after climbing through his ex-partner's window and 'brutally' beating Daniel Vye - who she had taken home after a night out in Weston.

Dymock unleashed the assault after seeing the pair 'in a certain situation', grabbing a piece of wood from the garden and clubbing Mr Vye repeatedly.

The victim was left 'lying naked and gravely injured' with blood spattered over the bedroom wall.

Dymock also pulled the woman's hair in the attack, which happened in the early hours of January 27.

Mr Vye described himself as 'confident, loud and cocky' before the beating, but now 'lives in fear' after sustaining 'life-threatening' injuries.

He is 'haunted daily' by memories of his ordeal, which saw him spend 12 days in hospital.

Among Mr Vye's many injuries were a brain bleed which saw him put in a coma, facial fractures, and a lacerated spleen.

Dymock, who was homeless at the time of the attack, had been charged with attempted murder, but later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Dymock was sentenced to 11 years and two months imprisonment at Bristol Crown Court on Monday. He was also given an extended licence period of four years and 10 months.

Ian Fenny, prosecuting, told the court Dymock gave his ex-partner a 'week of hell' after she ended their on-off relationship for the final time.

Mr Fenny said: "He could not accept the end of their relationship. He was aggressive, intimidating and invasive. He would not leave her alone."

The woman met Mr Vye in the town centre, taking him back to her house at around 2.30am.

Dymock arrived uninvited at 4am, and 'completely lost his temper' when he spotted the pair together.

Mr Fenny added: "Dymock was beating him mercilessly. Copious amounts of blood were spattered over the walls in her bedroom.

"Police found Mr Vye lying naked and gravely injured. He wasn't able to defend himself.

"This was a harrowing and disturbing scene."

Mr Vye's victim impact statement revealed his family were 'told to prepare for the worst' by doctors, and he remains too afraid to 'walk to the shops'.

He said: "Since the attack I have not been out with my friends. I don't feel safe and I want to leave Weston. I live in fear of him setting his friends on me."

The court heard Dymock's life had been 'defined by class A drug use and a street lifestyle'.

Harry Ahuja, mitigating, said Dymock acted out of 'impulse' after finding the pair 'in a certain situation'.

He added: "It was not planned. He saw what he saw and lost control. This happened in circumstances of being homeless with a chaotic lifestyle."

Judge Peter Blair said: "You completely lost your temper.

"His injuries were severe and life-threatening. He had to have assistance to breathe because of the damage you caused.

"He is haunted daily by memories of the injuries."