Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

PUBLISHED: 13:02 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 13 August 2019

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Archant

A Weston man has denied attempting to rape a woman who told him no dozens of times, a court has heard.

Benjamin Hayes, aged 31 and of Haywood Village, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and attempted rape. His trial began yesterday (Monday) at Bristol Crown Court.

The alleged incident took place on July 18, 2018 - with Hayes accused of 'manhandling' and 'straddling' a woman, before trying to kiss in an intimate area and 'dry humping' the woman while she was pinned to a bed.

Jurors were shown a video of the incident, which was recorded on a security camera.

During the video, the complainant was heard to say 'no' dozens of times, urging the defendant to 'go away' as he 'bluntly' asked to engage in intercourse.

Charles Thomas, prosecuting, told jurors Hayes 'wanted to have sex with her' despite her repeated refusal.

Mr Thomas said: "He gave her a bear hug and manhandled her into the spare room. What happened in that room was recorded.

"Hayes pushes the complainant onto the bed, straddles her and tries to kiss her. She's struggling, saying throughout 'Ben, stop. I've got to go to work'.

"But it carries on and the defendant continues to say 'let's have sex, this is the perfect chance'.

"As she pushed him off he then pulled her pyjamas down and made an attempt to kiss her in the area of her vagina."

Hayes is alleged to have then pulled down his trousers and said 'am I big enough for you?' in reference to his penis.

He is then alleged to have 'dry humped' the woman while still wearing boxer shorts, stopping after around 10 seconds and leaving the property.

The woman then went to work, but broke down in tears when she arrived and reported the incident to police.

The trial continues today (Tuesday), and is due to be completed by the weekend.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Sue Kinch takes Centenary Trophy at Worlebury, but husband Mervyn misses out!

Sue Kinch celebrates winning the ladies Centenary Trophy at Worlebury

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Bowls: McMillan sisters make their mark for St Andrews

Clevedon Open’s Gerry Woods presents the ladies’ triples trophy to Maureen Edwards, Rebecca McMillan and Jennifer McMillan

Precept increase set to raise millions more for Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists