Weston man guilty of sexual assault, not guilty of attempted rape

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court Archant

A Weston man who 'manhandled', 'straddled' and 'dry humped' a woman as she repeatedly told him 'no' has been found guilty of sexual assault today (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Weston man who 'manhandled', 'straddled' and 'dry humped' a woman as she repeatedly told him 'no' has been found guilty of sexual assault today (Thursday).

Benjamin Hayes, aged 31 and of Haywood Village, was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court by a jury, which acquitted him of attempted rape.

Hayes, when in the victim's home, told the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - he wanted to watch her in the shower before carrying her to a bed in a bear hug.

There, he climbed on top of the woman before trying to kiss her in an intimate area and 'dry humping' her while she was pinned down.

The incident, which took place at around 7.30am on July 18, 2018, was recorded on a home security camera - capturing the woman saying 'no' dozens times as Hayes 'bluntly' asked to have sex.

The footage, which was played to the court, showed Hayes ignoring the victim's pleas to stop.

Charles Thomas, prosecuting, said: "He gave her a bear hug and manhandled her into the spare room.

"Hayes pushes the complainant onto the bed, straddles her and tries to kiss her.

"She's struggling, saying throughout 'Ben, stop. I've got to go to work'.

"But it carries on and the defendant continues to say 'let's have sex, this is the perfect chance'.

"As she pushed him off he then pulled her pyjamas down and made an attempt to kiss her in the area of her vagina."

Hayes then pulled down his trousers and said 'am I big enough for you?' in reference to his erect penis before 'dry humping' the woman while still wearing boxer shorts.

He stopped after around 10 seconds and left the property.

The victim reported the incident to police later that day after breaking down at work.

In her interview with officers, she said: "He came up the stairs and said 'I have come to watch you in the shower'.

"At that point he picked me up. He then forcibly pushed me into the bedroom.

"The whole time I kept saying no. I felt like the only words that came out of my mouth were 'no'.

"He climbed on top of me and started thrusting his penis onto my vagina.

"I managed to push him and he got off me. I don't know why he stopped. I'm just glad he did."

Hayes will be sentenced at the crown court on September 19.